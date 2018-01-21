The Prosecutor's Office is Investigating the Admission of Foreign Students at Medical University Sofia

The specialized prosecutor's office is investigating the activities of an organized criminal group that has committed documentary crimes related to the admission of foreign students at the Medical University in Sofia. This was announced by the Press Office of the Fiscal Agency of Appeal Specialized Prosecutor's Office.

Yesterday, searches and seizures of documentation were carried out on the territory of Sofia, which was analyzed, witnesses were questioned. The CCBOP and SANS participated in the action. According to unofficial information on Friday, citizens of non-EU countries have been pro forma in order to start work in other spheres afterwards. Their purpose was to apply for citizenship without spending a day at the university. On its website, the university has announced that the annual fee for non-EU citizens is 7,000 euros if the training is in Bulgarian and 8,000 in English.

The former Rector of the University Vanyo Mitev was accused of the illegal admission of foreign students. The scheme was set in the audit of the Ministry of Education in 2016. Mitev was subsequently accused of deliberately allowing his subordinate chief secretary at Alexey Alekseev to commit an offense in office by allowing 146 foreigners from EU countries to be enrolled to follow medicine without having complied with statutory written competition examinations in biology and chemistry. According to the Prosecutor's Office, these students paid much less for training and the university was penalized by BGN 1.1 million.

Alekseev is also accused of an unprofitable deal with an intermediary to attract foreign students to outsiders. After the revelations in the audit of the Ministry of Education at the end of 2016 about violations of the mandate of the former Rector Prof. Vanyo Mitev, circles close to him initiated the replacement of the then rector Vihara Milanova, who took a course to overcome the vicious practices of previous years.

In the subsequent "coup", which was also the subject of judicial battles, the university was headed by Prof. Victor Zlatkov and the governing bodies were mastered by people close to Vanyo Mitev. According to acquaintances after the change of office at the higher school, the vicious policy of admitting foreign students has continued.