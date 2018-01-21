Terrorists Attacked a Hotel in Kabul

Terrorists Attacked a Hotel in Kabul

At least 4 people attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul yesterday, officials said in Afghanistan, quoted by the BBC.

Security forces managed the situation after a 12-hour operation and liquidated the attackers. The attack killed 5 hotel guests, including one foreigner, 6-have been injured.

The attackers entered the hotel and opened fire on the visitors. The attack started at 21:00 local time. Fire occurred in the kitchen of the hotel restaurant and on the fourth floor of the building.

Intercontinental Hotel is state-owned, and it often organizes conferences and celebrations. A technology conference was held at the time of the attack in the building. The hotel also hosts foreigners.

The hotel was subjected to an attack by the Taliban in 2011. Then 21 people died, including the nine assailants.

