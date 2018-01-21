Agency for Road Infrastructure: The Roads are Clean

The road surfaces are wet, partially snow-covered and icy but treated, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported.

Reduced visibility due to fog has up to 50 m in the areas of Hemus, Tran and 100 m in the districts of Silistra, Razgrad and the districts of Blagoevgrad and Dobrinishte, Apriltsi - district Lovech, Bogdanovo and Radnevo in Stara Zagora region.

This morning temperatures are in the range of - 10 ° to + 3 °. The weather over the country is mostly cloudy. Low to moderate winds in the regions of Targovishte, Razgrad, Plovdiv, Sofia, Smolyan and Shumen.

Later in the day it will rain again. In the northwestern and mountainous regions snow will fall and in the rest of the country - rain. The wind will be orientated from the southeast to moderate. Minimum temperatures will be between minus 4 and 1 degrees, maximum 2 - 7 degrees. During the night, the rainfall will increase, the more significant will be in the Pre-Balkan and the Rhodope region. There will be more cold air.