Thousands of Romanians Protested in Bucharest

Society | January 21, 2018, Sunday // 14:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Thousands of Romanians Protested in Bucharest twitter.com

More than 10,000 Romanians gathered in Bucharest's Romanian capital to protest against the latest legislative changes passed by parliament, the agencies said. The demonstration route started at the University Square in the Parliament to go to the Ombudsman, the Constitutional Court, and the National Audiovisual Council.

Protesters believe that the changes will hamper the work of the prosecution in the fight against high-level corruption.

The beginning of the protest was marked by clashes between the demonstrators and the police forces of the University Square. The crowd chanted: "Thieves."

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, protests
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria