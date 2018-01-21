Thousands of Romanians Protested in Bucharest

More than 10,000 Romanians gathered in Bucharest's Romanian capital to protest against the latest legislative changes passed by parliament, the agencies said. The demonstration route started at the University Square in the Parliament to go to the Ombudsman, the Constitutional Court, and the National Audiovisual Council.

Protesters believe that the changes will hamper the work of the prosecution in the fight against high-level corruption.

The beginning of the protest was marked by clashes between the demonstrators and the police forces of the University Square. The crowd chanted: "Thieves."