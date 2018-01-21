Meteorologists have Warned of Strong Winds and Heavy Rainfalls

January 21, 2018, Sunday
Bulgaria: Meteorologists have Warned of Strong Winds and Heavy Rainfalls Pixabay.com

Warning of dangerous weather was announces for tomorrow by National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The Mediterranean Cyclone Albena will pass through the country, the BNR announced.

Due to the expected heavy rainfall and strong wind, orange code has been declared for all North and Eastern Bulgaria as well as for the Haskovo and Kardzhali regions.

Expected amounts of rainfall in Northern Bulgaria are up to 30, and in the East - up to 40 liters per square meter.

The wind pulses will exceed 80 kilometers per hour. Yellow is the code for all the other nine areas in southeastern and southern central Bulgaria where rainfall of up to 25 liters per square meter is expected and a strong wind again.

