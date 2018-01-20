Merkel in Sofia: I Welcome Borissov's Initiative for EC-Turkey Meeting

"We expect a lot from the Bulgarian Presidency. It is well prepared by the Bulgarian government. The motto "United we stand strong" is what we all need in the European Union." This was announced by Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

"Bulgaria can do a lot for its good neighborly relations. We talked about good neighborly relations and, in particular, we touched upon the theme of the EU-Western Balkans summit. We can rely on the rule in Bulgaria, we fully share the goals of the Bulgarian Presidency, "Merkel said. "We see the prospect of accession of the countries of the Western Balkans.

This accession must be based on the fulfillment of criteria, "the chancellor is categorical. She stressed that we need to facilitate the connectivity process, enable people to connect with roads and railways. During the talks, Turkey was touched on. "We thank Bulgaria for how it keeps our common border, especially the Bulgarian-Turkish border," Merkel said. "I welcome the initiative of Bulgarian Prime Minister Borisov together with the President of the European Commission to meet with the President of Turkey and to talk openly on all issues," said the Federal Chancellor.

"We have been discussing for a long time the question of Bulgaria's accession to Schengen. We see what efforts Bulgaria is making and supporting. I can not say a specific date for the country's accession to Schengen, "Merkel said. She welcomed the idea of ​​building a gas hub in Varna to diversify natural gas supplies to Europe.