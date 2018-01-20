The Kindergartens in Varna Offer Free Training in all Kinds of Sports

Varna Municipality continues its program of initial education of children in all sports. Training in the first months is free, BNT reported. One of the most popular sports is swimming. In many kindergartens, swimming pools have been built so that children can be taught.

At the Kalina Malina Kindergarten children aged 4 to 7 learn to swim for the fifth year. The training is twice a week and takes place in the new hull with a pool. All requirements for swimming lessons are met. Samples are taken regularly and the water is examined. There is a coach and a rescuer. The maintenance of the pool is borne by the municipality, explains Petranka Nikolova, head of the garden.

A few days ago, in Sofia, an initiative committee of the Sofia School of Sports had submitted a petition to the Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova against the intent of the 153th Neofit Rilski School to take over the swimming pool in the school, which is private. Parents also gathered signatures against the plans to take the pool under the leadership of the school that plans to open a swimming class.