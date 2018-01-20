Twitter Blocked More than 1,000 Users for "Targeted Spam"

Twitter's social network has again blocked more than a thousand accounts on suspicion of being tied to the Russian government's Internet Research Agency, which US authorities accuse of spreading propaganda messages during the US election campaign in 2016.

"We've found an additional 1062 account (s) related to AIE. All of them were blocked for violation of network usage conditions, especially for targeted spam, "the company said.

Twitter also said they have begun sending emails to thousands of their users who followed, liked or shared "tweets" and links from these profiles during the US elections last year. According to the company of the same name, the owner of the social network, there are 677,775 people affected only on the territory of the United States.

