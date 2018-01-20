Turkey Announced the Offensive Against the Syrian City of Afrin

Turkey announced the start of a military operation against the Kurdish-controlled Syrian city of Afrin.

More than 70 bombs were fired at Aphrod in Aleppo province, with Turkey's army in the neighboring Turkish province of Hatay.

And Defense Secretary Nurettin Djiknikli said the actual invasion is a matter of a few hours. He rejected the US claims that the Kurdish People's Self-Defense Groups supported by them are not a terrorist group.

Ankara takes the offensive after Washington announced last week that it would help the Syrian Kurds build a 30-thousand-strong army to guard the border with Turkey.