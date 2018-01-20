Turkey Announced the Offensive Against the Syrian City of Afrin

World | January 20, 2018, Saturday // 11:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey Announced the Offensive Against the Syrian City of Afrin twitter.com

Turkey announced the start of a military operation against the Kurdish-controlled Syrian city of Afrin.

More than 70 bombs were fired at Aphrod in Aleppo province, with Turkey's army in the neighboring Turkish province of Hatay.

And Defense Secretary Nurettin Djiknikli said the actual invasion is a matter of a few hours. He rejected the US claims that the Kurdish People's Self-Defense Groups supported by them are not a terrorist group.

Ankara takes the offensive after Washington announced last week that it would help the Syrian Kurds build a 30-thousand-strong army to guard the border with Turkey.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Kurds, offensive, Syria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria