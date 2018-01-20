BGN 6.6 Billion is the Income from Foreign Tourists in Bulgaria in January-November 2017

Over BGN 6.6 billion are the revenues from international tourism in Bulgaria in January-November 2017, according to the latest data of the BNB. Their growth over the same period in 2016 is 9.1%.

"Data on international tourism revenue last year is very good, which proves the sustainable development of the sector," said Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova, quoted by the press center of the ministry.

According to NSI data from the beginning of 2017 to November Bulgaria has welcomed more than 8.4 million foreign visitors, or more than 7% growth in the number of foreign tourists compared to the same period in 2016, which was record in the history of the sector .

"Achievements are encouraging. Our expectations are for 8.7 million foreign tourists for the whole of 2017, "said Minister Angelkova.

EU countries continue to be the largest generating market for international tourism in Bulgaria with a relative share of nearly 62 per cent and a total volume of about 5.2 million visits for the first 11 months of 2017. This is almost 8% period of the previous year.

Most of the EU tourists visited Bulgaria during the period mentioned are from Greece and Romania - over 1 million. There are also increase in Germany (5%), Turkey (12%), Poland (8%), Serbia (5% ), The United Kingdom (24%), Ukraine (15%), Moldova (17%), Israel (12%), France (19%), Italy (11%) Sweden (35%) and others.