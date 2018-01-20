Over BGN 41 Million Granted for Repairs in Sofia

More than BGN 41 million will be provided for repairs in Sofia under the Operational Program "Regions in Growth" for a total project worth more than BGN 46 million. Two key areas in the capital will be modernized. One is the so-called Golden Sofia - the space between "Georgi S. Rakovski" Str., "Moskovska" Street, "Vasil Levski" Square and others. The second zone covers Graf Ignatiev Street with adjacent squares. These places will be connected in a common system with identical urban design.