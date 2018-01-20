Theresa May: There will be no New Referendum on Brexit

A second UK referendum on the UK's withdrawal from the EU will not happen, Prime Minister Theresa May said in an interview with Bild.

"No, there will not be a second referendum, but Parliament has given the British people the right to vote, and they have already taken a decision," May said in front of the publication but also specified that leaving the EU was not equivalent to leaving Europe.

In this connection, May assured that the United Kingdom did not intend to "destroy all bridges". "We have common interests and we face the same challenges," she said, and noted that the UK was ready to fulfill all its duties to ensure the security of the entire community. "We do not close the door," May said, "The cross-border flow of goods is important for both sides." "We want to agree [with the EU] on a comprehensive free trade agreement, as well as on a partnership in the field of security."