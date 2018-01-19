Leader of ATAKA: I am Not Sure if I will Support the Upcoming Mistrust Vote

Is there a disagreement with the ruling coalition? Or rather in one of its constituent parts. The leader of the Political Party ATAKA and of the parliamentary group of the United Patriots Volen Siderov may not vote in favor of the government of the upcoming mistrust vote, submitted two days ago by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). This is what he said to iNews, as well as to Alfa TV. "I'm still not sure how I will vote during the vote. It is very possible to support it. For me there are a lot of cases of corruption in Bulgaria, and this government should think about whether it should go on like this, "Siderov pointed out.

He stressed, however, that he spoke only as leader of his political party. Siderov noted that life of Bulgarian citizens is not improving. That is why the ruling government should also consider whether to continue a policy that does not lead to the results that Siderov believes should be achieved.

The attack of the Ataka leader comes after it became clear that the regional ministry is trying to transfer the management of the wall of the dam ''Beli Iskar'' to Sofia district governor Ilian Todorov, who is also from ATAKA. The facility needs urgent repair for milions, which the District Government does not have. A dam with a wall in such a state is extremely dangerous for humans. ''We have witnessed not two or three tragedies because of torn walls of dams in Bulgaria'', he further said.

"I will not leave the games of some GERB ministers or some lobbyist circles. I would like to ask them why they are transferring a dam to a district administration with an annual budget of BGN 1 million, in case that only the emergency repair of the wall costs BGN 80 million. In this way, they aim to put Ilian Todorov on, make him guilty and wash their hands with him. Minister Nikolay Nankov, Minister Nino Dimov and Deputy Minister Denitsa Nikolova, who signed the order for the transfer of the dam, will have to answer our questions until the case has been clarified. We care about the lives of people, "Siderov said.

"It does not matter that we are coalition partners with GERB. Coalition partners must be respected. In this case we not only have no respect, but we have a literal mockery with the district governor Ilian Todorov simply because he is from our political party. I turn to Prime Minister Borisov and to the chairman of the GERB parliamentary group Tsvetan Tsvetanov that we will not leave this to continue like that. On Thursday, when the vote of no confidence in the government is in plenary, I do not know how to vote. I do not know if this government deserves confidence in the way it behaves towards those who hold it in power'', Siderov angry noted.