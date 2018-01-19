A new influenza virus was detected in Bulgaria. Yesterday, the National Reference Laboratory at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases has demonstrated in four samples from the Sliven region a new strain of group B virus - "Victoria". Of the 300 samples tested, there were 100 positive results, indicating an epidemic spread. 84% are from group B, which is surprising - most of them are from the Yamagata strain. The 12 strains are group "A". This was announced by Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, before the Bulgarian National Television.

There is a complication in group B that affects the central nervous system. Prof. Kantardjiev urged hospital directors to be ready in the neurological wards to accept such cases.

Areas with increased data on diseases - Sofia, Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Sliven and Bourgas. There must be carefully monitored the instructions of the Center for infectious and parasitic diseases, the expert also said. According to him, the vigorous beginning of the flu should be carefully monitored, not to underestimate the symptoms and seek medical attention.