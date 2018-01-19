With folk dances and traditional Bulgarian products, Bulgaria launched one of the largest agricultural exhibitions in Europe. Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porozhanov together with his German counterpart Christian Schmidt, Berlin Mayor Michael Müller and European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan opened the Bulgarian Chamber of Agriculture and Food Green Week in Berlin.

The start of the international forum was given by Bulgaria. German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan welcomed Bulgaria for the presidency of the EU Council and its participation as a partner country of the exhibition.

During the opening ceremony, Schmid reminded over 3,000 attending guests that each of them probably used a Bulgarian product. He emphasized that the Bulgarian pink rose oil is present in all quality perfumes around the world and explained that a liter of aesthetic liquid comes from 4000 kilos of pink color.

Bulgaria and Bulgarian culture were at the heart of the show at the opening of the 83rd edition of the fair, with over 1,600 exhibitors from over 60 countries.

Folk dances, audio visual show and modern Bulgarian music presented the country's lifestyle and culture.

The exhibition is held from 19 to 28 January. In the Bulgarian Chamber are presented 62 companies and 12 farmers.

The launching was marked by a protest by several eco-activists and environmentalists who accused the official guests of not doing the necessary to stop inhuman treatment of the animals, but the guards quickly brought the protesters out.