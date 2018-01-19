Malaysia Airlines Aircraft Made an Emergency Landing in Australia

Malaysia Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing in central Australia due to a technical malfunction causing strong vibrations, according to the Australian portal 9news.

The A300, with more than 200 passengers aboard, was flying from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur. According to the passengers, the problems started after four hours of flight - the lights went out in the cabin and the plane began to vibrate. After a while, the crew reported that the situation was under control and the plane landed in Alice Springs, central Australia. None of the passengers were injured. A Malaysia Airlines statement states that nothing is in jeopardy for flight safety and that the captain of the aircraft has decided to land in order to receive assistance in connection with a malfunction of one of the engines.