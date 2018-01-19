Roscosmos is Considering the Commercialization of the Russian ISS Segment

Roscosmos is considering the commercialization of the Russian space segment of the International Space Station (ISS). This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, commenting on the findings of Space News journalist Matthew Bodner and a number of other US media, that after the US refusal to buy seats from Russia's Soyuz spacecraft and engines for Atlas V from Roscosmos, the Russian state corporation finds itself in a very difficult financial situation.

"As far as the ISS is concerned, what we know about the US plans for commercialization of the US segment, Roscosmos is currently considering such plans," Rogozin said. He specified that in Russia have emerged private companies that collaborate with Roscosmos, such as S7 Space. Earlier, NASA space flight chief William Gerstenmeyer said NASA is not planning to buy additional seats in the Russian Soyuz to send astronauts to the ISS after 2019. The last commercial flight of US astronaut to Russian Soyuz to the ISS is scheduled for the spring of 2019, returning in the autumn of 2019. According to NASA, the cost of a place on a Russian ship costs the US 70-80 million dollars.