The Pope Urged for Hospitality Towards Immigrants

Pope Francis urged Catholics to be hospitable to migrants, saying "there is no Christian joy when the doors are closed," DPA reported.



People who "have refused to surrender in the face of the misfortune and left to seek an opportunity to live" are "an icon of the Holy Family, who had to cross deserts to continue living," said the Pope to some 100,000 of the liturgy in Ikeeque, Chile.

In this coastal city there are tens of thousands of migrants coming mainly from neighboring countries.



Francis urged Catholics to be sensitive to injustice and new forms of exploitation, to offer what they have, however small it may seem."

It was the last service during the four-day visit of the Pope to Chile. From Ikeeque, he goes to Peru, the second and last part of his South American tour.

After the liturgy at Ikeeque, the Pope made his vehicle stop to check out how is a policeman thrown by his horse, clearly afraid of the noise of passing cars, the Associated Press reported. Francis got out of his papamobile and stayed with the woman until an ambulance arrived to take her to a hospital.



The Vatican said the woman was conscious, and the pope told her "some comforting words."