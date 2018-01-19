France and the United Kingdom have Signed a Border Security Agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May said the two countries have signed a treaty to better guard their common border and wider treatment of migrants, the Associated Press reported.



Macron said the document, called the Sandhurst Treaty, was signed by the interior ministers of both sides of today's bilateral summit, held at the British Royal Military Academy "Sandhurst."

In the words of the French president, the agreement envisages shortening the time for looking at migrants in the northern French port of Calais in the hope of reaching the UK, so the procedures for them will be more humane and more effective.

The issue of the border is a common challenge and together we will be able to solve it, Macron said.

The two leaders confirmed that Britain has agreed to pay 44.5 million pounds (€ 50 million) to strengthen security at the maritime border between the two countries across the Channel.

The funds will be used to build along the road in the Calais area on a 1 km long fence to protect the trucks that are going to the port from the penetration of illegal migrants. It is also planned to mount cameras for external surveillance in the ports of Calais and perhaps in Dunkirk, TASS reported.



France also wants the United Kingdom to accept more migrants from Calais, especially unaccompanied children, but nothing has been reported on this issue at the press conference.

"With today's investment that we have agreed on, we will make the UK's borders even safer," May said.



London also said it would send three Chinook helicopters to the Royal Air Force and dozens of troops to join the French military mission against Islamic extremists in the Sahel region of Africa. France headed efforts to fight al-Qaeda and Islamic-related jihadist groups in the vast region south of the Sahara desert.



May welcomed the agreements reached with France, which, in addition to migration and security, also affect the spheres of aviation, culture, energy and space, DPA reported.