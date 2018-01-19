Teenager Rushed into a Russian School with an Axe and Lit it on Fire (Video)

Crime | January 19, 2018, Friday // 11:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Teenager Rushed into a Russian School with an Axe and Lit it on Fire (Video) twitter.com

Teenager attacked today with an axe and Molotov cocktail his classmates in a Siberian school and injured at least seven people, local authorities said on Friday, quoted by the France press.

According to preliminary data this morning, a 9th grade student attacked with an axe seventh graders from the same school in Ulaan Ude, the administrative center of the autonomous Republic of Buryatia.

He then set the school room on fire using a flammable liquid bottle, Svetlana Petrenko, spokeswoman for the federal investigation, told TASS.

According to her, five pupils and one teacher were injured. The striker is detained and placed in a hospital after a suicide attempt. Seven people have been injured, two of them are in a serious state, said Buryatia Deputy Prime Minister Vyacheslav Cibikkipov, quoted by Interfax.

The case is being investigated by the Russian Federation's Investigative Committee. A criminal case was filed for attempted murder and negligence in the service. A legal assessment will also be given to the actions of the authorities responsible for school security, Petrenko said.

This is the second assault in a Russian school this week, the France press recalls. On Monday, two adolescents attacked students with knives in the Peral city of Ural. A total of 15 people suffered.

 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, school, attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria