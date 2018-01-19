Teenager Rushed into a Russian School with an Axe and Lit it on Fire (Video)

Teenager attacked today with an axe and Molotov cocktail his classmates in a Siberian school and injured at least seven people, local authorities said on Friday, quoted by the France press.

According to preliminary data this morning, a 9th grade student attacked with an axe seventh graders from the same school in Ulaan Ude, the administrative center of the autonomous Republic of Buryatia.

He then set the school room on fire using a flammable liquid bottle, Svetlana Petrenko, spokeswoman for the federal investigation, told TASS.

According to her, five pupils and one teacher were injured. The striker is detained and placed in a hospital after a suicide attempt. Seven people have been injured, two of them are in a serious state, said Buryatia Deputy Prime Minister Vyacheslav Cibikkipov, quoted by Interfax.

The case is being investigated by the Russian Federation's Investigative Committee. A criminal case was filed for attempted murder and negligence in the service. A legal assessment will also be given to the actions of the authorities responsible for school security, Petrenko said.

This is the second assault in a Russian school this week, the France press recalls. On Monday, two adolescents attacked students with knives in the Peral city of Ural. A total of 15 people suffered.