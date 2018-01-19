Winter Returns, Precipitation Begins

Bulgaria: Winter Returns, Precipitation Begins

Today's weather will be relatively mild for January.

On Saturday and Sunday, however, there will be changes and the winter will return with full force, according to the medium-term weather forecast.

Mediterranean Cyclone will be formed today, which will influence the weather in Bulgaria on Saturday. There will be precipitation over the whole country - in the lower parts of the rain, on the higher it will snow.

After a short break in rainfall, on Sunday a new cyclone will pass through the Balkans, which will have a greater impact. Rain will start again - at the beginning of the rain in the lower parts, in the mountains it will snow. In the late afternoon of Sunday and the night on Mondays in many places there will be snow and a snow cover will form.

The northeast wind will grow in the new week.
 
On Monday and Tuesday next week it will be mostly cloudy with snow. Temperatures will not be very low. Morning will be negative between -5 and -6 degrees. In places with snow cover will be a bit lower, during the day - around and a little over 0 degrees.

winter, forecast, weather
