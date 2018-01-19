A Body of a Man was Found near the Area of Chepinsko Shosse

A body of a man is found in the area of Chepinsko Shosse, in the direction of Novi Iskar.

The police report was filed this morning around 08:30.

According to the initial data, the man died in a road accident.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established. It is not clear who is responsible for the incident. According to the police, the driver of the vehicle, who overcame the man, escaped immediately after the incident.

Temporarily traffic in the area is limited, the bypass is via the village of Chepintsi. The inspection of the area continues.

