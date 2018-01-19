Prime Minister of New Zealand goes on Maternity Leave

New Zealand's youngest leader for the past century - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - will become a mother. The newly-elected Prime Minister plans to take maternity leave in June this year. 37-year-old Ardern became prime minister in October 2017. A few days earlier, she had already known her pregnancy, but she nevertheless accepted the post. The father of the child is her partner - TV host Clarke Gayford. The third consecutive woman leader in New Zealand plans to be away from her post for no more than six weeks. During her leave, Prime Minister duty will be taken over by her current deputy Winston Peters.