Prime Minister of New Zealand goes on Maternity Leave

World | January 19, 2018, Friday // 11:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Prime Minister of New Zealand goes on Maternity Leave twitter.com

New Zealand's youngest leader for the past century - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - will become a mother. The newly-elected Prime Minister plans to take maternity leave in June this year. 37-year-old Ardern became prime minister in October 2017. A few days earlier, she had already known her pregnancy, but she nevertheless accepted the post. The father of the child is her partner - TV host Clarke Gayford. The third consecutive woman leader in New Zealand plans to be away from her post for no more than six weeks. During her leave, Prime Minister duty will be taken over by her current deputy Winston Peters.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: PM, New Zealand, maternity leave
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria