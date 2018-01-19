At the End of 2017, China's Population Grew to 1.39 billion

Bulgaria: At the End of 2017, China's Population Grew to 1.39 billion

By the end of 2017, China's population grew by 7.37 million to 1.39 billion, the government said, quoted by TASS.

This data does not include the residents of Taiwan, as well as the special administrative regions of China - Hong Kong and Macao. At the end of 2017, the population of China amounted to 1 billion 390 million people. The growth is about 7.37 million compared to 2016, the Chinese authorities report said. The men were 711.37 million and the women - about 678.71 million. The working population aged 16 to 59 is 64.9 per cent of the total population and has reached 901.99 million people. The urban population is close to 58.52 per cent, which is 1.17 per cent above the urbanization rate in 2016. Domestic labor migrants were 244 million or 820,000 less than in 2016.

