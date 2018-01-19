In 60 Schools in the Country the Classes are Stopped

The classes in 60 schools in the country are stopped. The reasons are bad weather, poor traffic conditions, faults in the heating system, disrupted power supply or high number of sick students due to the flu, reported the Ministry of Education and Science.

It is expected tomorrow the number of schools to be forced to increase, as a flu epidemic was announced in Pazardzhik on Thursday and the children will not be in school from 19 to 23 January. Flu holidays is announced for the children from 40 schools in the Pernik district for 18 and 19 January. Due to poor weather and poor traffic conditions in 3 schools in Sliven district, the classes are suspended on January 18th. They are in several villages in the municipality of Tvarditsa. In Smolyan District two educational institutions - in the villages of Momchilovtsi and Smilyan are closed due to the bad weather. Because of the lack of electricity, the classes were stopped at a school in the Razgrad district, one in the Sofia region, two in the Stara Zagora region. There are more closed schools in Plovdiv, Dobrich and Pazardjik, and the reasons are the bad weather and the impassable roads.