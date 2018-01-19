Russia Accused the Ukrainian Authorities of Preparing for a New War

Russia accused the Ukrainian authorities of preparing for a new war after the parliament in Kiev passed the law on the reintegration of Donbass, defining the armed conflict in the eastern part of the country as "a temporary Russian occupation," the BNR reported.

Unfortunately, we are witnessing a situation in which there is a danger of escalation of tensions in Ukraine with potentially unpredictable consequences for total peace of security, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began after the overthrow of Pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. More than 10,000 people died in April 2014. The Minsk agreements, signed in February 2015 with Russia, France and Germany, allowed a reduction in the intensity of the fighting, but did not lead to a political settlement of the conflict, France's press reported. 

