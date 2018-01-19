Car Killed a Baby and Injured 17 People in Rio de Janeiro

A baby was killed and 17 people injured when a car sprang up on a pavement on the famous coastal street to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Nova TV reported. This was reported on Thursday by local authorities quoted by the France press.

The driver "has lost control of his car, climbed on the sidewalk and injured 11 people," the first spokeswoman for the Rio Military Police said, excluding the assassination hypothesis.

The health authorities in the Brazilian city then reported that a nine-month-old girl died and the total number of the wounded was 17.

"The driver told police at the police station that he had received an epileptic crisis, and they found drugs for epileptics," spokesperson of the police said.

"Police are investigating the case, but it's obviously not a terrorist attack," he added.