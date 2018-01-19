Dimitrov Struggled Again but Achieved his Third Victory at the Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov won a very nervous match against Andrey Rublev and qualified for the 1/8-finals of the Australian Open Tennis Championship. Last year's semi-finalist of the Grand Slam Grand Prix won against the 20-year-old Russian with 6:3, 4:6, 6:4, 6:4 and took a special revenge for the second round of the US Open last season.

On the 1/8-finals Dimitrov is expecting the winner of the match between No. 15 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fr) and No. 17 Nick Kyrgios (Avl), which should start shortly after 10 am.