Dimitrov Struggled Again but Achieved his Third Victory at the Australian Open

January 19, 2018, Friday
Dimitrov Struggled Again but Achieved his Third Victory at the Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov won a very nervous match against Andrey Rublev and qualified for the 1/8-finals of the Australian Open Tennis Championship. Last year's semi-finalist of the Grand Slam Grand Prix won against the 20-year-old Russian with 6:3, 4:6, 6:4, 6:4 and took a special revenge for the second round of the US Open last season.

On the 1/8-finals Dimitrov is expecting the winner of the match between No. 15 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fr) and No. 17 Nick Kyrgios (Avl), which should start shortly after 10 am.

Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, tennis, Australia Open
