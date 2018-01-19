Dimitrov Struggled Again but Achieved his Third Victory at the Australian Open
Sports | January 19, 2018, Friday // 09:29| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Grigor Dimitrov won a very nervous match against Andrey Rublev and qualified for the 1/8-finals of the Australian Open Tennis Championship. Last year's semi-finalist of the Grand Slam Grand Prix won against the 20-year-old Russian with 6:3, 4:6, 6:4, 6:4 and took a special revenge for the second round of the US Open last season.
On the 1/8-finals Dimitrov is expecting the winner of the match between No. 15 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fr) and No. 17 Nick Kyrgios (Avl), which should start shortly after 10 am.
- » Grigor Dimitrov Will Play Tomorrow Against Russian Tennis Player Andrey Rublev at 6:00
- » Grigor Dimitrov Struggled but Reached the Third Round of the Australian Open
- » Ronaldinho: Brazilian World Cup Winner Retires From Football
- » Grigor Dimitrov on the Court Again on Wednesday at 10:00 Bulgarian Time
- » Novak Djokovic HITS BACK Over ‘Exaggerated’ Australian Open
- » Dimitrov Easily Qualified for the Australian Open's Second Round
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)