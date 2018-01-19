Fifth Protest in Defense of Pirin Block "Orlov Bridge" in the Capital

Thousands gathered for the fifth consecutive protest in defense of the Pirin Nature Park in Sofia tonight. The protest procession went from Nezavisimost Square to the Council of Ministers building and continued to Orlov Bridge.

People chanted: "Resignation!" and "Mafia". The motto of the campaign is "Protect Pirin". With shouts: "Pirin is in trouble, save it now!" protesters insisted on reconsidering the decision of the Council of Ministers of December 28, which effectively allowed for new construction on the territory of 48% of the National Park.

Protestors once again insisted on the resignation of Minister of Environment Neno Dimov. The third point in the protesters' demands is for the state to say "Who holds" Yulen ", the concessionaire of the Bansko ski area, officially owned by an unemployed Cypriot citizen, with the exclamation of" Who holds Yulen? "Who is paid - he holds Yulen.", added News.bg.

Protests against the government decision are being held in another 30 cities in the country, as well as in eight European cities. They come a day after Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was attacked in the European Parliament that the protection of Pirin National Park is over and on the day when the Prime Minister announced at the cabinet meeting that " there is no greener than the current government" .