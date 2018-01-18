Syrian Government to Attend U.N. Talks in Vienna: U.N. Deputy Envoy
January 18, 2018
The Syrian government will attend U.N.-sponsored peace talks set to take place in Vienna next week, the United Nations deputy Syria envoy said on Thursday, quoted by Reuters.
At a press conference in Damascus, Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy said Syria’s deputy foreign minister, Faisal Meqdad, had informed him of the government’s plans to attend. The United Nations has invited the Syrian government and opposition to a special meeting next week in Vienna, Austria.
