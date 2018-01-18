Deadly Storm Causes Dutch and German Transport Chaos

Three people have been killed by falling trees or debris in the Netherlands as a fierce storm tears across northern Europe, according to BBC.

Storm-related accidents killed three people in Olst, Vuren and Enschede.

Gusts of up to 140km per hour (90mph) caused transport chaos.

Flights are slowly resuming after being suspended at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport - one of the busiest in Europe - and trains have been halted in three big regions of north-west Germany.

Dutch Twitter users have posted photos of trucks and trees blown over by the gales. Many trees have come down on railway lines.

Police temporarily closed the centre of Almere, a city with about 200,000 residents lying just east of Amsterdam.

They tweeted an alert warning people to stay at home because of risk from the storm.

Dutch people in the storm's path are using the hashtag #coderood to tweet photos of the storm damage.