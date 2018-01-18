A total of BGN 2.91 billion will be paid to the Bulgarian farmers from the state and the EU as direct area payments, market measures under the Rural Development Program and the Maritime and Fisheries Program, the government's press service announced.

Today, the annual accounts for the EU funds of the Agriculture State Fund for the year 2018 have been approved. Of these, BGN 2 636 703 700 are paid by the EU and BGN 275 890 800 from the national budget.

BGN 857.9 million are earmarked for rural development. Direct payments amount to BGN 319.8 million, which will cover agri-environment and climate, organic farming and Natura 2000.

BGN 1,551 billion have been set under the single area payment scheme as well as coupled payments for animals, fruits, vegetables and others. Under the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Program 2014-2020, BGN 38.3 million is estimated.

BGN 145.2 million are earmarked for market measures, including the National Beekeeping Program, the School Fruit Scheme, the School Milk Scheme, the National Program for the Support of the Viticulture Sector, the Restructuring of the Vineyards, the Promotion Programs , export refunds and other schemes.