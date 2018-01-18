Bansko Ski Center is Shut Down Due to Hurricane Wind

January 18, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bansko Ski Center is Shut Down Due to Hurricane Wind

Hurricane wind shut down Bansko ski center.

The facilities do not work for security reasons, as yesterday's winds ranged between 120 and 150 km / h.

Tourists who have bought a card are the facilities without having used it, have received their money back.

Strong wind, as well as snowfall, caused problems in several regions of Bulgaria. In Smolyan and Karlovo, a state of emergency was declared.

The traffic on many roads in the country was limited, and dozens of settlements were out of power due to accidents on the power grid.

The weather forecasts expect the wind to begin to weaken at the end of the day.

