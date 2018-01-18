The EU and Turkey are Preparing a Summit in Late March
The European Union and Turkey are planning a summit in late March, Mediapool reports.
The agency cites the German newspaper Welt, which refers to its sources in Brussels. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov are expected to take part in the talks. Currently, Bulgaria is the rotating EU president. According to Welt, the summit may take place either in Brussels or in Sofia.
The Bulgarian Prime Minister met with the Turkish president on January 7th at the opening of the renovated Iron Church in Istanbul. He then pledged to be a mediator for normalizing Turkey's and EU's relations. Our foreign minister, Ekaterina Zaharieva, also said that such a meeting could take place, although not foreseen. Normalizing relations with Turkey is one of the highlights of the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency.
Among the topics that are likely to be discussed are the fight against terrorism, energy, migration, student exchange. One of the key issues between Turkey and the EU is the agreement on refugees.
