Grigor Dimitrov Will Play Tomorrow Against Russian Tennis Player Andrey Rublev at 6:00

Bulgaria's best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, will be on the court tomorrow at about 6:00 am Bulgarian time for his third round match of the Australian Open against Russian Andrey Rublev. The match is the third in Rod laver Arena, with matches between Luksika Kumkhum  (Thailand) - Petra Martic (Croatia) and Martha Kostyuk (Ukraine) - Elina Svitolina (Ukraine).

The only match between the young hope of Russian tennis and Dimitrov so far was in the second round of the US Open last year, when Rublev took a surprise win with 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

