Emergency Situation Declared in Smolyan and Karlovo

As a result of the stormy wind in Smolyan this morning was declared a state of emergency because of closed roads as a result of uprooted and fallen trees and interrupted power supply. There is no electricity in Turian, Stanevska Mahala, River, Trebishte, the whole Ardensko river, Momchilovtsi, Sokolovtsi and Tikale, Taran. Closed for traffic are the roads for Mugla, Turian, Gabritsa and Levochevo.

Crisis headquarters is convened in Karlovo. There is a permanent connection with the mayors of the settlements, and a municipal commission traverses the most suffering places. Deputy Mayor Stoyo Karagenski said there were many trees that blocked the streets, and the rubbish containers moved by the wind. People are warned not to leave their homes. There are no reports of injuries. Many villages are still without electricity. Almost everywhere, school is suspended.