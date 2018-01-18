Emirates Airlines Ordered Aircrafts for USD 16 Billion

Bulgaria: Emirates Airlines Ordered Aircrafts for USD 16 Billion pixabay.com

Emirates Airlines has signed a $ 16 billion deal for the purchase of 36 Airbus A380 aircrafts a few days after the European company reported that due to lack of orders it could stop producing those machines.

The company announced they have received rigid orders for 20 of the big planes with options for 16 more. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2020, reported BGNews.

Emirates is already the largest customer in the world for the A380 - the airline owns 101 such airplanes in its fleet.

