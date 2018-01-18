Emirates Airlines Ordered Aircrafts for USD 16 Billion
Business | January 18, 2018, Thursday // 14:32| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Emirates Airlines has signed a $ 16 billion deal for the purchase of 36 Airbus A380 aircrafts a few days after the European company reported that due to lack of orders it could stop producing those machines.
The company announced they have received rigid orders for 20 of the big planes with options for 16 more. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2020, reported BGNews.
Emirates is already the largest customer in the world for the A380 - the airline owns 101 such airplanes in its fleet.
- » Bansko Ski Center is Shut Down Due to Hurricane Wind
- » Amsterdam's Schiphol Scraps Flights as Storm Disrupts Public Transport
- » The Construction of the "Turkish Stream" Terminal Started
- » Number of Tourists From Greece Who Cisited Bulgaria is Over 1 million
- » Hezbollah Terrorist Trial Starts in Bulgaria
- » Putin’s Campaign Website Up and Running
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)