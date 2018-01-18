Bulgarian PM: There is no Greener Government than Ours

Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: There is no Greener Government than Ours

''There is no greener government than ours'', Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at the beginning of today's government meeting, BGNES reported.

"What can happen in the buffer zone, which represents 2% of the territory of Pirin , is just the sports infrastructure

Deputy Prime Minister Valeriy Simeonov pointed out that a single new lift will be made, nothing else."

It is good to say that there will be no construction, because the law prohibits it, and the management plan we have changed also prohibits it, "Simeonov said. The law will be respected, the Deputy Prime Minister is categorical.

Tags: greener, Pirin, Boyko Borissov, Valeri Simeonov
