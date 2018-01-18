Government Approved the Agreement Between Bulgaria and Macedonia on the Reduction of International Roaming Tariffs

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 18, 2018, Thursday // 13:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Government Approved the Agreement Between Bulgaria and Macedonia on the Reduction of International Roaming Tariffs Source: Twitter

The Government approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Information Society and the Administration of the Republic of Macedonia on the reduction of international roaming tariffs for telecommunication services, signed on 23 November 2017 in Strumica, according to BGNES.

The document provides for the parties to encourage mobile operators to reach specific agreements with each other that will lead to a steady reduction in international roaming tariffs. They are currently one of the highest in Europe - between BGN 2.99 and BGN 6.99 per minute and about BGN 25 per megabyte.

The dropping of the roaming of the countries of the Western Balkans with the European Union is among the priorities of the Bulgarian government and the Bulgarian commissioner, Maria Gabriel. It is part of the measures to improve connectivity at all levels in the region, which will directly affect the contacts between citizens and businesses.

Along with political support for European integration in the Western Balkans, the government is also committed to supporting a number of practical solutions to help develop the region as a common market of 22 million people.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: roaming tariffs, macedonia, Bulgaria, prices
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria