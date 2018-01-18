Government Approved the Agreement Between Bulgaria and Macedonia on the Reduction of International Roaming Tariffs

The Government approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport, Information Technology and Communications of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Information Society and the Administration of the Republic of Macedonia on the reduction of international roaming tariffs for telecommunication services, signed on 23 November 2017 in Strumica, according to BGNES.

The document provides for the parties to encourage mobile operators to reach specific agreements with each other that will lead to a steady reduction in international roaming tariffs. They are currently one of the highest in Europe - between BGN 2.99 and BGN 6.99 per minute and about BGN 25 per megabyte.

The dropping of the roaming of the countries of the Western Balkans with the European Union is among the priorities of the Bulgarian government and the Bulgarian commissioner, Maria Gabriel. It is part of the measures to improve connectivity at all levels in the region, which will directly affect the contacts between citizens and businesses.

Along with political support for European integration in the Western Balkans, the government is also committed to supporting a number of practical solutions to help develop the region as a common market of 22 million people.