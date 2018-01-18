Poland relies on expanding the presence of US soldiers in the country, Defense Minister Mariusz Blashtak said. His words, which he spoke after a meeting in Washington with US Assistant Secretary of State for National Security, General Herbert McMaster, were quoted by the Polish PAP.

"I said in accordance with our government's decision that we expect a wider presence of US troops in Poland. We guarantee that such a presence will positively affect security not only in Poland but also in much of Europe, "he said.

As for talks on Poland's supply to the US Patrol System, Blashtak said they are "doing well".

At present, an American tank brigade with a staff of about 3,000 people is deployed in Poland. US soldiers are also deployed in the northeastern areas of the country, forming a multinational battalion set up in Osijek to form the eastern flank of NATO.

Peatriat's delivery talks stretched over time as Washington announced its willingness to sell Warsaw's arms for $ 10.5 billion, up by more than $ 2 billion over the Polish government.