Private Armies will be Legalized in Russia

A bill on the legalization of private military companies will be submitted to the Russian parliament. In recent months, they have become known as private armies and their activity has been lighted by the expansion of the Donbass conflict and the Kremlin's intervention in Syria.

The purpose of the law is to remove these formations from the gray area and to guarantee the rights of the employees in this activity. Syrian conflict has shown that private armies are efficient. For this reason, the law has chances to be accepted.

Russian experts point out that military companies are legal in the United States. It is these structures that are often used by the White House in conflict points.