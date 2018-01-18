The Construction of the "Turkish Stream" Terminal Started

The construction of the reception terminal for the Turkish Stream gas pipeline starts on the Black Sea coast of Turkey.

South Stream Transport B.V, the operator of the project, said today that preparations for the construction had taken a long time, but the necessary permits for the area's activities had already been received. In September 2017, Turkish Tekfen signed with the British company Petrofac the contract for the construction of the pipeline terminal. The Turkish-Russian intergovernmental agreement on the project was signed in Istanbul on October 10, 2016.

Under the agreement, four pipelines are expected to cross the bottom of the Black Sea. Questions related to the construction and operation of the first two branches were handed over to the British company, about which Russia informed Ankara. It is planned that each of the two branches of the pipeline will have a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. One will be built to Turkey, the other is for gas supplies to Europe. The length of the sea section of the pipeline is about 930 kilometers.