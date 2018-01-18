The Monument of Buzludzha can Receive European Funding

The Buzludzha Monument can receive European funding for protection after it enters the program for the seven most endangered monuments in Europe, Nova TV reported.

Stara Zagora Regional Governor Gergana Mikova said that Buzludzha guard will be appointed soon.

The aim is to stop the almost daily invasion and vandalism in the monument.

