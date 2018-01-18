The British Cabinet has Added a "Minister for Loneliness"

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has created a new post in the Cabinet - the "Minister of Loneliness", and appointed Deputy Minister for Sports and Civil Society Tracey Crouch.

"For too many people loneliness is a sad reality of modern life. I want to fight this problem in the name of our society and of all of us, to help overcome the loneliness of the elderly, the educators, those who have lost relatives - with those people who have no one to talk to, no one with whom to share their thoughts and experiences, "said May.
According to the British Red Cross, more than 9 million Britons (65.6 million people) often or permanently suffer from loneliness. The organization calls this phenomenon a "hidden epidemic".

May has created the post of "Minister of Loneliness" at the Ministry of Health on the recommendation of the parliamentary committee to combat loneliness.

A strategy to combat loneliness will be published later this year, with national governments and regional authorities, social services, volunteers and businessmen taking part.

