Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in Place For the Whole Country

 A yellow warning for strong winds is in place for the whole country, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Northwest wind with an average speed of 14-19 m/s and gusts up to 24 m/s is expected.

People are advised to watch out for flying debris. Disruption to daily outdoor activities possible in places.

