Flu Epidemic in the Pazardzhik Region
A flu epidemic was announced in the Pazardzhik region, according to bTV. The morbidity is 255 per 10,000 people.
Students will be in a flu vacation from 19 to 23 January inclusive. The peak of the flu is expected next week.
A check has shown that 30% of students in the area are ill.
On Tuesday, doctors and specialists will meet again and decide whether or not pupils' vacation should be extended beyond January 23rd.
