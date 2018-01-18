Flu Epidemic in the Pazardzhik Region

Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic in the Pazardzhik Region

A flu epidemic was announced  in the Pazardzhik region, according to bTV. The morbidity is 255 per 10,000 people.

Students will be in a flu vacation from 19 to 23 January inclusive. The peak of the flu is expected next week.

A check has shown that 30% of students in the area are ill.

On Tuesday, doctors and specialists will meet again and decide whether or not pupils' vacation should be extended beyond January 23rd.

