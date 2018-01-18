The National Assembly Ratified the Treaty on Friendship, Neighborhood and Cooperation with Macedonia

The National Assembly ratified the Treaty on Friendship, Neighborhood and Cooperation with Macedonia by law.

At first vote, the law was passed unanimously by 182 MPs, while the second was supported by 186 MPs.

The treaty was ratified by the Macedonian Parliament three days ago. It was approved by 61 of 120 MPs.

It was signed last year on 1 August by the two Prime Ministers - Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev.

Its purpose is the common European future and the development of the countries.

