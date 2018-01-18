The National Assembly Ratified the Treaty on Friendship, Neighborhood and Cooperation with Macedonia
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It was signed last year on 1 August by the two Prime Ministers - Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev.
The National Assembly ratified the Treaty on Friendship, Neighborhood and Cooperation with Macedonia by law.
At first vote, the law was passed unanimously by 182 MPs, while the second was supported by 186 MPs.
The treaty was ratified by the Macedonian Parliament three days ago. It was approved by 61 of 120 MPs.
It was signed last year on 1 August by the two Prime Ministers - Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev.
Its purpose is the common European future and the development of the countries.
- » A Total of BGN 2.91 billion will be Paid to the Bulgarian Farmers
- » Bulgarian PM: There is no Greener Government than Ours
- » Government Approved the Agreement Between Bulgaria and Macedonia on the Reduction of International Roaming Tariffs
- » The Monument of Buzludzha can Receive European Funding
- » Plans for Expansion of the Trakia Highway
- » 3777 People Have Expressed Their Willingness to Participate in the Political Project of Slavi Trifonov
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)