Plans for Expansion of the Trakia Highway

The government plans to expand the Trakia highway in the section between Sofia and Plovdiv. There, only for one day during the Christmas holidays have passed 30 000 cars in the direction of Plovdiv. With the recommendation of the European Commission, all dangerous highway tunnels - Ecsimica, Topli Dol and Trayanovi vrata - will be repaired. This is what BNR Regional Secretary Nikolay Nankov told BNT.

He promised to be completed early in the autumn, 30 km from Strouma and 26 km from Hemus. "At the same time, we are proceeding with the tender procedures on the tunnel" Jeleznitsa ", and you know the events there 1 year ago, when documents disappeared, we finish this procedure," explained Nikolay Nankov.

In the words of the Minister, in 2019 for vans, vignettes should become electronic and for TIRs over 3.5 tons will be introduced toll taxes.

"This was the main logic among other things - besides most budget revenues, let's turn and to make it just and honest for all Bulgarian citizens, to find a balance between business and public interest, as there is no other country in Europe where the road sector is supported by the owners and users of cars, "he said.

Nankov also provided data on the energy efficiency program. Up to now, 996 buildings have been rehabilitated and 2022 approved. There are 80 irregularities.