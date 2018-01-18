Greens in the EP are not Happy with the "Green" Borisov

Green party co-chairman of the European Parliament, Ska Keller, has expressed her lack of confidence in the "guarantees" that Prime Minister Boyko Borissov (self declared "green man") gave yesterday in the Strasbourg plenary that only a second lift will be made in Pirin and will not allow to put "no tile anymore". In an interview with the Brussels-based website http://bulgarianpresidency.eu, she replied to its editor-in-chief, Georgi Gotev, whether she believed Borisov's guarantees:

"Not quite, in fact. We will see what a ski lift will be, or there will be more. If this "ski lift" crosses the forest in the middle, it will not be over, but it will be another time when we have seen how interested people to get permission for a particular area expand it much more. And here comes the topic of corruption: what does (Borisov) mean to deal with corruption (for 2-3 years)? Even if Bulgaria does its best laws in the world, it will have to apply them and not just use them against the opposition. So, I'm not happy with the "guarantees" of the Prime Minister. "

And for the overall debate in the European Parliament on the Bulgarian priorities of the European Council, Ska Keller gave the following assessment:

I expected a more lively debate, but most of the speakers stumbled on each other's shoulders. The Presidency is really a very important moment, it is precisely the moment when a country can shine in Brussels and throughout the European Union. But this is also a time when everyone looks more closely in the member state. Bulgaria has many aspects to which we must pay attention. These are aspects that the European Commission should not ignore. "