Number of Tourists From Greece Who Cisited Bulgaria is Over 1 million

Bulgaria is a well-known tourist destination for Greek tourists. From January to November 2017, the number of guests from the southern neighbor who visited our country is over 1 million. Growth over the same period of the previous year is over 8%. The Bulgarians who visited Greece during this period were over 1 250 000, according to NSI data.

This was stated by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelova at a working meeting with her Greek counterpart, Elena Kuntura. The conversation took place within the largest tourist fair in Spain - FITUR in Madrid.

During the workshop, the possibility of joint tourism projects with Greece was also discussed. ''General products can be created for the sector in the field of cultural, historical, wellness, festival, religious and other types of tourism'', added Angelkova, quoted by the press center of the Minitsty of Tourism.

Another topic of the conversation was the exchange of experience and good practices in advertising and marketing to stimulate tourism in both countries. The participation of Bulgaria and Greece in international fairs, seminars, exhibitions and conferences was also discussed at the meeting.

Minister Angelkova also focused on the realization of more business initiatives in tourism. Bulgaria has established a Map of Investment Projects, which the Ministry of Tourism actively promotes to foreign potential depositors in the sector. ''Our main goal is to turn the country into a year-round tourist destination that offers a quality and competitive product'', she added.